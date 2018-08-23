‘The Grand Tour Game’ is a near-perfect mirror of the show

Unlike Gran Turismo and Forza Motorsport, The Grand Tour Game will be an episodic series. You'll buy the lot as a set -- none of the episodes will be available individually -- and they'll be released on a weekly basis, just like the TV show. Ideally, then, the first instalment of the game will coincide with the season three premiere on Amazon Prime, and match each episode thereafter.

"If you buy it early on, you'll get the new episodes as they come out," Brian Lindley, the game's senior producer explained. "[If] you buy it later, you'll just get all of the content at once, because it's already been released."

The team, made up of former Burnout and Need for Speed developers, is aiming to make every race, review and prank of the show playable. Episodes will be broken down into chapters that are bookended with footage straight from the TV show. If Clarkson is reviewing a car, for instance, you'll watch his opening remarks and then take control of the vehicle in-game. As you fly around hairpin bends, the game will deliver a mixture of original voicework and commentary ripped from the TV episode. When you cross the finish line, the game might flip back into live-action footage to wrap up the segment.

It's a unique approach. Plenty of games, including Quantum Break, have experimented with hybrid games that combine interactivity with live-action drama. The 2015 reboot of Need for Speed, for instance, used full motion video (FMV) for all of its cinematics. Oftentimes, though, these scenes come off as hammy or underdeveloped. In theory, The Grand Tour Game should avoid this problem because it's based on a show that -- in the eyes of fans, anyway -- is high quality. If you dislike the series, however, or have recently watched the corresponding episode, you can hit a bumper button and jump ahead to the gameplay portions.

"We cut it down so that you get the flavor of the cars and you get the context of what you're doing with those cars. But you don't have to rewatch everything," Lingley said.