Lyft will offer free rides on Election Day in November

The company has pointed out that 15 million people who were registered didn't vote in 2016, mostly because of transportation issues. A previous Pew study from 2014 found that almost half of those who don't make it to the polls come from families that make less than $30,000. By providing free and half-off rides, Lyft is hoping to provide what they need to be able to cast their ballot.

In addition to its plans for the day itself, Lyft pledges to remind users about voter registration deadlines through its social media accounts and by issuing push notifications. It will also provide drivers with voter registration handouts and will participate in online campaigns encouraging people to vote.