An Overwatch League preview show is coming to Twitter

"From the inception of the Overwatch League, the community on Twitter has always been one of our most passionate and engaged," Daniel Cherry, chief marketing officer for Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues, said in a statement. "That's why we are particularly excited to announce this collaboration, beginning with the Overwatch League's All-Star Weekend."

Earlier this year, Overwatch League partnered with Disney, bringing last season's playoff and finals matches as well as all of the 2019 season to ESPN, ESPN2, Disney XD and ABC. The league's inaugural season just wrapped up last month, with finals taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.