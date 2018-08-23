Show More Results
Image credit: The Washington Post via Getty Images
Fire near Tesla's Fremont plant extinguished quickly

Pictures showed damage to a tent, but not the one where Model 3 sedans are being built.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
14m ago in Transportation
The Washington Post via Getty Images

This evening firefighters responded to a structure fire burning near Tesla's Fremont plant, with initial reports indicating it started in a cardboard pile and spread to the grass. While pictures from the air posted by local news station KTVU showed a tent-like structure burning, is not the tent built recently to house an additional Model 3 production line.

According to a Tesla spokesperson, "some cardboard and shipping materials" being prepared for recycling were the source. The Fremont Fire department tweeted that the fire has been extinguished, and didn't report any injuries.

Tesla:

This evening, some cardboard and shipping materials being prepared for recycling on our southern fence line caught fire, along with a small patch of grass next to a Tesla parking lot. The fire is now contained. We would like to thank the Fremont Fire Department for their rapid response. There are no injuries and we are investigating the cause.

