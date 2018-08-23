Twitch's next streaming marathon includes 932 episodes of 'Pokémon'

Bob Ross. Julia Child. Doctor Who. Now you can add Ash Ketchum and Pikachu to the list of marathons Twitch has streamed. Starting August 27th and going all the way through 2019, Twitch will stream 16 Pokémon movies and 19 seasons of the franchise's TV shows. Next Monday starting at 10 AM Pacific the marathon begins with Pokémon: Indigo League on the TwitchPresents channel.
Now, it won't all take place starting next week. Twitch says that there will be "several" marathons total to break the movies and 932 TV episodes up a bit. There's a way to play along at home, too. It isn't quite Twitch Plays Pokémon, but thanks to how the new overlay and extension systems work, you'll be able to collect badges while watching the marathons.
Twitch promises more details are en route, but until then let's hope Mewtwo isn't nearly as elusive as it was in Pokémon Go. The full list of what seasons and movies will be broadcast reside below.
TV shows:
- Pokémon: Indigo League
- Pokémon: Adventures on the Orange Islands
- Pokémon: The Johto Journeys
- Pokémon: Johto League Champions
- Pokémon: Master Quest
- Pokémon: Advanced
- Pokémon: Advanced Challenge
- Pokémon: Advanced Battle
- Pokémon: Battle Frontier
- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl
- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Battle Dimensions
- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Galactic Battles
- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Sinnoh League Victors
- Pokémon: Black & White
- Pokémon: Black & White Rival Destinies
- Pokémon: Black & White Adventures in Unova and Beyond
- Pokémon the Series: XY
- Pokémon the Series: XY Kalos Quest
- Pokémon the Series: XYZ
Movies:
- Pokémon: The First Movie
- Pokémon: The Movie 2000
- Pokémon 3: The Movie
- Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew
- Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea
- Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai
- Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior
- Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life
- Pokémon—Zoroark: Master of Illusions
- Pokémon the Movie: Black—Victini and Reshiram and Pokémon the Movie: White—Victini and Zekrom
- Pokémon The Movie: Kyurem vs. The Sword of Justice
- Pokémon The Movie: Genesect and the Legend Awakened
- Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
- Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
- Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel