Samsung launches its first Android Go smartphone

The phone's specs obviously won't be able to compete with its high-end, even mid-range, counterparts, since the OS was created for devices with 1GB of RAM. And that's exactly what the J2 Core has: 1GB of RAM, along with 8GB of storage, 8-megapixel rear camera, 2-megapixel front cam and a 5-inch 540 x 960 pixel resolution display. Thankfully, unlike the J2 Pro, it's a legit smartphone that can connect to the internet via WiFi, though it doesn't look like it can use mobile data. It will initially be available in Malaysia and India starting on August 24th, but Samsung says it will make its way to more markets in the future.