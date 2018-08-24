Show More Results
Gamescom 2018

Image credit: Will Lipman/Engadget
The best electric skateboards for getting around campus

This is the first time Engadget has included skateboards in its back-to-school guide.
Engadget
39m ago in Transportation
Will Lipman/Engadget

Depending on the size of your college campus, you might have a long commute to your next class and not much time to get there. Bikes are maybe a little too bulky for a packed quad, but you won't seem out of place on a skateboard. And, because this is 2018, you no longer need to push with your foot when electric skateboards exist. To that end, we've rounded up some of the best powered decks on the market in our back-to-school guide, with picks from from Boosted, Inboard and Riptide. Oh, and about those bikes: We didn't include any electric models because we couldn't agree on any that we absolutely loved. Disagree? Let us know in the comments which you'd recommend.

Check out our complete 2018 back-to-school guide and find all of our student-friendly buying advice right here!

Source: Engadget's 2018 Back-to-School Guide
In this article: bts2018, electricskateboard, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, transportation
By Engadget

Engadget is the original home for technology news and reviews. Since our founding in 2004, we've grown from an exhaustive source for consumer tech news to a global multimedia organization covering the intersection of technology, gaming and entertainment. Today, Engadget hosts the archives and expertise of early digital publishing players like Joystiq, TUAW and gdgt, and produces the Internet's most compelling videos, reviews, features and breaking news about the people, products and ideas shaping our world. After 14 years in the game, we're leveraging our history to bring the future into focus.

