The Morning After: Robot dogs and Audi's electric supercar

Sony Aibo hands-on: An adorable robo-pup that needs training

Sony's robot dog is back, and the new model will arrive in the US later this year. Pre-orders open in September for the $2,899 First Litter Edition with accessories and three years of cloud services included. Devindra Hardawar saw a few of the AI-powered pups at an NYC event and found that "if you're an early adopter, or someone allergic to most animals, it might just fill the fur baby-sized hole in your heart."

No easy choices here.DJI Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom

Yesterday drone behemoth DJI didn't just reveal the Mavic 2 Pro, it also introduced a second option in the line: the Mavic 2 Zoom. While the Pro features a Hasselblad onboard camera capable of 20MP stills, the lower-priced Zoom brings (you guessed it) 2x optical zoom capability.

Supercar shooting brake.Audi's PB 18 E-Tron is a supercar spaceship

Ahead of the final unveiling of the E-Tron SUV, Audi used the car festivities at Laguna Seca raceway to unveil its electric supercar, the PB 18. The concept car uses three electric motors (two in the back, one in the front) that push out a combined 670 horsepower and 612 pounds of torque. It has a battery that Audi says can drive for 310 miles, and even supports wireless charging.

After several attempts, a TV show is finally happening.Apple moves forward with TV adaptation of Asimov's 'Foundation'

Foundation centers on a psycho-historian named Hari Seldon who has come up with a way to predict the future. After foreseeing the collapse of the Galactic Empire and an ensuing dark age, he sets out to make sure humanity's knowledge isn't lost in the process and to minimize suffering. The series chronicles the development of the Foundation and its work to reestablish civilization. David Goyer (Blade, The Dark Knight) and Josh Friedman (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) will serve as showrunners while Isaac Asimov's daughter Robyn Asimov will be an executive producer.

Make account hijackers take the L.Epic uses a free 'Fortnite' dance to encourage two-factor authentication

How do you get people to add two-factor authentication that will help keep criminals out of their accounts? If you're Epic, offer up a free dance emote for players that configure the extra layer of security.

An episodic driving game?'The Grand Tour Game' hands-on

Amazon Game Studios is developing a title that, in many ways, is a perfect mirror of the Prime-exclusive show. The real-world antics portrayed in the TV series are more than loose inspiration -- they're the template for every race and mission in the game.

