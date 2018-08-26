AMD prevails in patent fight with Vizio over TV graphics

The import ban isn't likely to affect Vizio's latest sets. AnandTech pointed out that Sigma is in the midst of liquidation, so any affected TVs would have used chips from the supplier's sunnier days. The ITC hasn't named the exact models, however, raising the possibility that some semi-recent sets are at risk. Unlike years-long patent lawsuits, ITC cases tend to move quickly enough that some of the products can still be on sale by the end.

AMD launched the ITC effort primarily as a proxy fight against ARM, Imagination Technologies and other companies that design (but don't manufacture) mobile graphics technology. It could effectively profit from design similarities in graphics processor technology without having to directly target the companies responsible.

The campaign has already been successful: LG chose to settle out of court rather than risk a ban. This latest move won't necessarily persuade Vizio to pay up, but it might feel pressure to cut a deal to avoid future trouble.