Ben Heck's 3D printer beaglescope

What do you do when you have a broken 3D printer? Throw it away? Tear it down for the parts? Felix has a better idea: repurpose the old Makerbot Replicator with a microscope to make a controlled, precision microscope machine. Using the Beaglebone Black and Replicape as the basis for the control circuitry, Ben Heck and Jason Kridner from Beagleboard.org lend their assistance to get Felix up and running. Have you used a Beaglebone Black? Or repurposed a 3D printer? Let the team know what you'd do differently over on the element14 Community.