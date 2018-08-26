Didi halts carpooling across China after passenger's murder

The crime has prompted an Uber-like backlash against Didi over its repeated safety problems, including criticism from state-backed outlets. Xinhua News suggested Didi should face legal repercussions if it didn't improve its safety record.

It's not clear when Didi might resume carpooling, although the pause might be longer than the last time. The transportation giant has tried a number of strategies, including limits on late-night rides and requiring that some trips involve same-sex drivers. However, this incident suggests those were just superficial solutions that kept malicious drivers out of tempting circumstances. Didi may need to implement basic reforms that would kick those drivers off the service as soon as possible, and that isn't likely to be a quick fix.