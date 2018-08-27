Apple Music will soon work with Android Auto

The test version also introduces some features coming to iOS 12 users, including lyrics searching, the Friends Mix and artist pages that let you quickly start personalized stations. There's no solid indication of when this will be available to all Android users. If you're willing to live with pre-release code, though, you can apply to join the beta group and download the beta if you get in.

This probably won't satisfy Android users who'd want considerably broader support, such as Google Cast streaming and native Assistant playback. It's nonetheless a start, and it makes Apple Music more of a viable option -- particularly in regions where it may be the only major streaming music service you can use in your car.