EU may fine political groups misusing personal data to skew elections

The measure could still change before it's finished, and it would have to both clear a vote in European Parliament and receive approval from individual EU member states.

There's strong motivation to pass the amendment quickly, though. European Parliament elections take place in May of next year, and there's a concern that Russia and other anti-EU factions will try to skew the vote and weaken the union's resolve. This could discourage parties from accepting data without verifying how it was obtained, and that in turn might dissuade bad actors from trying to peddle unauthorized data in the first place.