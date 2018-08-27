Google helps veterans find civilian jobs that match their skills

When you leave the US military, it's not always clear how your skills will translate to a civilian job. You may end up taking a position below your aptitude simply because you underestimated your experience. Google, at least, believes it can help. It just upgraded its job search feature with tools that help veterans find roles that match their talents. Type in "jobs for veterans" and you can enter your military job codes to look for corresponding roles. It works with any site that uses Talent Solution, including CareerBuilder, Getting Hired and FedEx Careers.
The initiative can help you get a new business off the ground, too. Google now lets you tag a business in search and Maps as being veteran-run. And for those who want to foster new skills, Google is offering a $2.5 million grant to the USO that will integrate the internet firm's IT Support Professional Certificate into its programming and supply career guidance. Although these efforts won't guarantee employment, they could speed up the search for a truly rewarding job.