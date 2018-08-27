Livio AI hearing aid doubles as a fitness tracker

Livio AI uses motion sensing to detect your physical activity, and can gauge your "brain health" (that is, cognitive functions) by gauging your use in social situations. You'll rate well if you both keep moving and frequently talk with others, in other words. You can also use it as an Alexa voice controller or to stream music and TV audio. And in a nod to Google's Pixel Buds, there's built-in language translation.

The device is available in North America right now, with plans to reach over 20 countries in 2019. There's no mention of price, although you'll probably be consulting with an expert before slipping this into your ear.