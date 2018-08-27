Samsung ships its curved QLED monitor with Thunderbolt 3

The monitor also includes HDMI, DisplayPort and USB 3.0 ports, and a pair of 7W speakers provide audio if you don't have separate gear. Samsung still hasn't outlined pricing, but says the CJ79 is available in Europe now and will reach other countries "soon." You'll have an alternative, too. The CJ89 doesn't include Thunderbolt 3, but its larger 43- and 49-inch screens (at wider 32:10 and 32:9 respective ratios) and USB-C ports can accommodate those who are chiefly interested in raw visual real estate.

