A small city worth of people are watching absolutely nothing on Twitch

As things stand, though, it's a whole lot of nothing. A small city worth of people are taking some time out of their Mondays to watch a screed of text, crossing their fingers that it will eventually lead to a trailer or some gameplay footage they can watch on YouTube later anyway. Given the hype about Cyberpunk 2077, and that precious few people have actually seen it in action beyond a teaser, the high viewership is kinda understandable. But right now, it's like the Twitch version of "stand by for news." We'll update this post if something actually happens on the stream, but don't hold your breath.