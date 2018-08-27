Watch 48 minutes of 'Cyberpunk 2077' gameplay

The 48-minute video walks viewers through the twists and turns of following a job from start to finish. The footage follows a female player-character as she runs, guns, hacks and swears her way past enemies and shifting alliances; As we noted before, it's a very adult game, so expect gore and profanity during some frankly astonishing action, and some non-sexual nudity, so perhaps you shouldn't watch it at work.

It's a gritty future, but not totally dark. As seen in the E3 trailer, some of the gameplay occurred during the daytime, which doesn't diminish the cyberpunk feel: When the player-character yanks a cable from their wrist to jack into someone's brainstem or sits in a biohacker's chair to replace body parts with cyber-enhanced upgrades, the setting lives up to the game's name. We still don't have a release date, but CD Projekt Red told us at Gamescom that they've got a build that runs through the game from start to finish. Hopefully we don't have to wait long to know when Cyberpunk 2077 will hit shelves.