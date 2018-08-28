Google Go can now read any website out loud

Since Android Go was designed for affordable phones with the most basic of specs, some devices built for the platform could also have relatively tiny screens. This ability can make it easier for users to consume written content in the same way one would listen to audio (or to the audio of a video) while doing something else, like exercising or cooking, or while on the go. However, it will probably be the most useful for those with visual or reading impairments. As an added bonus, the browser displays what it's reading and highlights each word as it goes, so those studying another language can use the feature as a learning tool.