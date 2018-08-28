Netflix signs 'Gravity Falls' creator Alex Hirsch

Netflix has signed a multi-year deal with yet another show creator, demonstrating its continued push for more originals on its platform. This time, the streaming service has inked a contract with Alex Hirsch, known for creating the mystery animated series Gravity Falls for Disney. According to Deadline, Hirsch will develop new animated series and movies exclusively for Netflix. While Gravity Falls isn't exactly your typical cartoon for kids with its paranormal and supernatural themes, Hirsch will conjure up shows for the platform with an adult audience in mind.
Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content for Netflix, said in a statement:
"Alex is an imaginative storyteller with new ideas who's quickly developed a reputation as a fresh new voice in animation. We couldn't be more excited to work with him as we continue expanding our adult animated slate."
Netflix has been inking contracts with creatives and even snapping up companies to expand its unique offerings recently, showing that it wasn't kidding when it said that it plans to spend billions more on originals. Over the past year, the streaming giant signed Glee producer Ryan Murphy, Black-ish showrunner Kenya Barris and Shonda Rhimes (who needs no introduction). It also acquired Mark Millar's comic book empire to turn his work into several shows and movies.