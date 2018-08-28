Netflix signs 'Gravity Falls' creator Alex Hirsch

Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content for Netflix, said in a statement:

"Alex is an imaginative storyteller with new ideas who's quickly developed a reputation as a fresh new voice in animation. We couldn't be more excited to work with him as we continue expanding our adult animated slate."

Netflix has been inking contracts with creatives and even snapping up companies to expand its unique offerings recently, showing that it wasn't kidding when it said that it plans to spend billions more on originals. Over the past year, the streaming giant signed Glee producer Ryan Murphy, Black-ish showrunner Kenya Barris and Shonda Rhimes (who needs no introduction). It also acquired Mark Millar's comic book empire to turn his work into several shows and movies.