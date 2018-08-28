PS2 classic 'Onimusha: Warlords' will be remastered for modern platforms

Feudal Japan awaits! The classic Onimusha Warlords arrives on PS4, XB1, Switch + PC on 15th January 2019! pic.twitter.com/Qt5O4pnUkH — Capcom UK (@Capcom_UK) August 28, 2018

Don't fret if once again you don't own Sony hardware and still want to play this, though. In addition to PlayStation 4, the samurai tale will be released for Nintendo Switch, PC and Xbox One as well, not too far from Capcom's other retro project, Resident Evil 2. Whereas the classic zombie tale is scheduled to be released January 25th next year, Warlords will be out January 15th. Speaking of Resident Evil, Capcom says that like the recent re-release of Resident Evil 0, Warlords will feature an option for analog-stick directed movement.

Pre-orders are open for the $20 physical version right now, with digital pre-orders going live at a later date.