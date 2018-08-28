SteelSeries' gaming-friendly DAC is now available by itself

And if you don't quite need an audiophile-grade gaming experience, SteelSeries has a few new options. It's refreshing its Arctis 3, 5 and 7 headsets with both performance and comfort upgrades. The 5 and 7 now promise "extended" bass response and DTS Headphone:X 2.0 support (current owners will see upgrades through SteelSeries Engine), while all the new versions have extra memory foam for a more comfortable fit. Arctis 7 buyers also get a more comfortable headband that closely resembles what you'll find on the Arctis Pro.

The updated Arctis 3, 5 and 7 models are ready to ship at respective prices of $70 (€100), $100 (€130) and $150 (€180).