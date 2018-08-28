SteelSeries' gaming-friendly DAC is now available by itself

SteelSeries' GameDAC has been a solid way to boost the quality of gaming audio (and virtually any other audio), but there's been a catch: to use it, you've had to buy an Arctis Pro headset rather than bring your own cans. That won't be an issue after today. The company is now selling the GameDAC by itself for $130 (€150), letting you plug in virtually any 3.5mm headphone set to use with your PC or PS4. You'll want a high quality set if you're going to make full use of the device's fidelity. If you have one on hand, though, the ESS Sabre 9018 DAC inside promises more distinct sounds, tighter bass, better positional sound (through DTS Headphone:X 2.0) and 24-bit/96kHz support from compatible sound sources. An OLED screen and physical controls let you fine-tune the output on a PS4.
And if you don't quite need an audiophile-grade gaming experience, SteelSeries has a few new options. It's refreshing its Arctis 3, 5 and 7 headsets with both performance and comfort upgrades. The 5 and 7 now promise "extended" bass response and DTS Headphone:X 2.0 support (current owners will see upgrades through SteelSeries Engine), while all the new versions have extra memory foam for a more comfortable fit. Arctis 7 buyers also get a more comfortable headband that closely resembles what you'll find on the Arctis Pro.
The updated Arctis 3, 5 and 7 models are ready to ship at respective prices of $70 (€100), $100 (€130) and $150 (€180).