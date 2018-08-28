Stream all of your favorite Nickelodeon classics for $6 per month

Streaming service VRV is now home to a slew of Nickelodeon throwbacks. With a new streaming channel called NickSplat, VRV is offering users access to shows like All That, Doug, Rocko's Modern Life, CatDog, Clarissa Explains It All, Kenan & Kel, Legends of the Hidden Temple, Salute Your Shorts, Are You Afraid of the Dark? and The Wild Thornberrys. In all, there are 21 titles available at launch with more on the way.
To celebrate the launch of NickSplat, VRV will put on a "childhooding" tour with events that include cartoon viewings, a cereal bar and a '90s-themed photo activation. The first stop will be in Santa Monica on September 7th and more dates will be announced soon. You can get full, ad-free access to NickSplat for $6 per month. It's also included in VRV's premium bundle which costs $10 per month.