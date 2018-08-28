‘The Walking Dead’ season one is out on the Switch

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season is now available to download on Nintendo Switch! pic.twitter.com/sANZmXSWSx — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) August 28, 2018

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season includes the original five episodes and 400 Days add-on, both ported from the complete collection Telltale released last year with upgraded visuals and performance. It's unclear when, or if, the game will come to other regions of the world; But speaking of, the first episode of The Walking Dead: The Final Season is available for the Switch in Europe after it launched on all platforms in the US a couple weeks ago.