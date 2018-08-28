What's on TV: 'Ozark' and 'Jack Ryan'

This week Jason Bateman returns in season two of Ozark, while Amazon drops the first season of its high-profile Jack Ryan adaptation. Janelle James, Josh Johnson and Matteo Lane are among several comedians adding 15 minute sets in part two of Netflix's The Comedy Lineup, while it also premieres a new film, The Laws of Thermodynamics. For movie fans there's Upgrade, while Lebron James kicks off his new series The Shop on HBO. DayZ follows the path of PUBG into the Xbox Early Access program, and college football will get rolling this weekend. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).