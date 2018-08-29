AccuWeather will give you places to go based on the weather

And yes, AccuWeather is aware of privacy concerns. You'll have to opt-in to sharing you location, and this can be turned off. Foursquare's place data also strips out personally identifying info.

Of course, there is a financial incentive for AccuWeather to do this: ad money. The move will let in-app advertisers target users based on where they tend to go. If you're often at the gym, a restaurant might pitch you on its healthy options. That might put you off the recommendation system if you're hesitant to allow any kind of ad targeting (no matter how anonymous). However, AccuWeather is clearly betting that you're willing to make that tradeoff if it keeps you cool or dry.