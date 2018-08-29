Acer's Predator Thronos is a cockpit masquerading as gaming chair

Who needs a desk when you can just sit back in a recliner and surround yourself with monitors? That's the basic idea behind Acer's Predator Thronos gaming chair. It looks less like a piece of furniture and more like something you'd find in an arcade. The chair measures 1.5 meters tall, has an ergonomic seat that reclines to 140 degrees, and of course, there's built-in rumbling. You can also fit three 27-inch monitors around you, which makes the Thronos an ideal setup for flight sims, as well as a Predator gaming desktop. Acer isn't revealing pricing or availability for this monstrosity yet, but check back for some hands (and butt) on impressions from IFA.