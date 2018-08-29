Casio's new smartwatch features offline color maps and GPS tracking

The biggest new feature of the WSD-F30 is Extend Mode, allowing the use of offline color maps. Not only that, but offline GPS logging is enabled for eight hours of continuous use per day for three days. While in Extend Mode, the time and data is shown on the monochrome display only. Color maps only appear when a button is pushed. Extend Mode also features a standby mode that the user can schedule in order to preserve battery life.

The dual-layer display allows for maps to be shown in greater detail on the OLED color screen. The monochrome display adds more features than just the time: Now you can see compass bearing, atmospheric pressure and altitude as well. Multi-timepiece mode ensures that you can save battery by switching off the smartphone connection, GPS and color display, relying only on the monochrome screen. This will extend battery life to about one month.

The case is also 3.9mm more narrow and 0.4mm thinner than Casio's previous smartwatch, the WSD-F20. The case has a nano treated bezel and sports a new watch face called "Frontier." It has both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The battery life lasts for about 1.5 hours of normal use.