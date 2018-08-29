Dell unveils slim USB-C monitor with super-bright HDR

You can certainly find HDR monitors, but those that exist tend to barely meet the official DisplayHDR standards or are too large for most people. Dell may have hit the sweet spot, however. It's introducing the Dell 27 USB-C Ultrathin (S2719DC for short), which packs bright DisplayHDR 600 visuals into a 27-inch, 1440p display that measures just under 0.22 inches thick at its slimmest point. If you don't mind the absence of 4K, it's potentially ideal for movie marathons. And as the name implies, USB-C can turn it into a laptop dock by delivering data, a display signal and up to 45W of power through one cable.
This isn't the most advanced screen you'll find between its 16.7 million-color output, edge LED lighting and 5ms peak response time, but you are getting an IPS panel with over 99 percent sRGB color coverage and 90 percent of the cinematic DCI-P3 gamut. And if you're a gamer with the right hardware, you'll be glad to know it touts AMD FreeSync to eliminate screen tearing artifacts.
You will pay a premium for all this tech. The 27 USB-C Ultrathin will go on sale September 20th for $550. That's not egregious for what you're getting, but you will have to decide if vivid HDR and USB-C simplicity are more important than 4K or a super-wide aspect ratio.
