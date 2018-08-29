Dyson's EV ambitions include 10 miles of test tracks

This wouldn't come cheap, either. Dyson has poured £84 million (about $109.5 million) into the facility so far, and this would more than double the expense to £200 million ($260.6 million).

It's still up to the government to greenlight the expansion, and that's the wildcard here. If there are objections or significant delays, it could affect Dyson's ability to release its first EV in the promised 2020-2021 time frame. Nonetheless, it's evidence that this isn't just a modest side project for the vacuum cleaner company. It has a long-term plan, and it's willing to spend gobs of money to ensure that plan goes off without a hitch.