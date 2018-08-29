A line of JVC Roku TVs is on the way

There are a number of Roku TV options out there from a slew of brands and now you can add JVC to the list. Roku announced today that Shenzhen MTC will begin building a Roku TV line under the JVC brand, and the first HD JVC Roku TVs will likely ship in the US later this year. "Roku is America's #1 streaming platform because it is incredibly easy to use and offers access to countless movies and TV episodes all from the home screen," JVC CTO John Araki said in a statement. "We are looking forward to marrying our longstanding history of innovation with Roku's popular smart TV platform as we aim to improve our customers' everyday life with smartly designed products making life a little more fun."