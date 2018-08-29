Microsoft is launching a white Xbox One X console and controller

If you'd like to pick up the white version of the Xbox Wireless Elite Controller, you can pre-order it at the Microsoft Store and GameStop as well. It will set you back $150 and will ship to retailers starting on October 16th.

Finally, Microsoft announced a successor to Turtle Beach's Elite Pro headset. The Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 + SumerAmp Pro Performance Gaming Audio System for Xbox One is a fully customizable audio setup. You can pick up the headset for $249 in the US beginning on September 16th. It will be available in Europe starting October 8th.