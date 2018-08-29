‘Mr. Robot’ will end with its fourth season

It's official: The upcoming fourth season of hacker drama Mr. Robot, set to premiere in 2019, will be its last. Series creator Sam Esmail told The Hollywood Reporter that despite considering a fifth season (and moving the writing staff to New York), he decided to conclude the show with the next one. Accordingly, the fourth season has reportedly been expanded from eight to twelve episodes.
"Since day one, I've been building toward one conclusion — and in breaking the next season of Mr. Robot, I have decided that conclusion is finally here," Esmail said in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone on the creative team, including the amazing people at USA and UCP, didn't want to say goodbye, but we ultimately have too much respect for Elliot's journey to extend past its inevitable ending. Therefore, season four will serve as the final chapter of the Mr. Robot story. To fans of the show: thank you for the past three years, and I can't wait to share this exciting final season with you."