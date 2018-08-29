Mophie co-founders launch eco-friendly mobile accessory brand

The $50 Nimble Wireless Stand has the same features, but also comes with a kickstand for charging phones upright. Finally, the $50 Wireless Dual Pad can handle two devices (a mix of Qi-enabled iPhone and Android smartphones) and also includes a USB Type-C charger.

If you're more in the market for a portable charger, Nimble offers four different flavors in 10K, 13K, 20K and 26K mAh capacities. Each includes an 18 watt USB Type-C fast-charging port, along with USB QC 3.0 quick-charging up to three times faster than regular phone chargers. They also have up to four charging output ports, depending on the model, and multi-colored LED gauges for battery levels and charging modes. They're housed in recycled aluminum and come with a detachable magnetic cable management feature. Prices range from $50 to $100.

Nimble says it's committed to becoming e-waste neutral by 2022, and will recycle up to a pound of e-waste for every product sold. The chargers will be available today on Nimble's website and at Amazon in the coming days.