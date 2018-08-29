Samsung unveils an 8K QLED TV you'll actually be able to buy

Back at CES, Samsung gave us a glimpse at the Q9S 8K TV, which notably used artificial intelligence to upscale content to 8K. That was cool, but it was just a concept. During its IFA presentation today, the company unveiled its first 8K QLED TV that'll actually be available for purchase: The Q900FN. It loses the easel-like design of the concept for a more traditional stand, but it packs in many of the same features, including a real 8K resolution and AI upscaling. Samsung claims the set will also feature a 4,000 nit peak brightness, as well as support for the HDR10+ standard, which can optimize content on the fly.
On top of those innovations, you'll also find most of Samsung's current QLED features, like the ability to automatically recognize connected devices; a single optical cable connection that handles power and video inputs; and ambient mode, which lets it blend into your wall, as well as display things like news, photos and the weather. As usual, Samsung doesn't have any pricing or availability yet for the Q900FN, but at least it's one step closer to being real than its last 8K TV.
