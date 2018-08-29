Skagen revamps its slick-looking Falster smartwatch

The Falster 2 has a slimmer bezel, for one thing. Not that the original's was egregiously thick, but it makes for an even cleaner aesthetic. Plus, with a case that's 2mm smaller than before, the 1.19-inch face now seems bigger. The casing is now billed as "swim-proof," and there are two customizable pushers (the two smaller buttons you see above) to provide speedier access to apps. Even band choices are slightly better. There's a magnetic mesh strap that, like the Apple Watch's Milanese Loop, can fasten quickly while giving you an adjustable fit.

Skagen's new smartwatch arrives September 12th starting at $275 with silicone or leather straps, and $295 if you want that steel mesh. It's a tempting option, but there is one catch: The Falster 2 is running on the aging Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip and will arrive two days after Qualcomm unveils the 2100's successor. While the watch ticks many of the right checkboxes, it could feel slightly obsolete before you've opened the box.

Follow all the latest news from IFA 2018 here!