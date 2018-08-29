Sony's ultra-fast SD cards are designed to be abused

They're also, by the way, just as fast as the original SF-G cards, packing read/write speeds of 300 MB/s and 299 MB/s, respectively. That's easily enough to capture 4K video from Sony's A7 III or any other mirrorless camera or DSLR. You'll also be able to shoot bursts of RAW files with less lag when the buffer is full. Furthermore, when you go to transfer the data back to your computer, you'll theoretically be able to do 64GB in just 3.5 minutes.

To eliminate moving parts that could let in water or dust, the SF-G Tough cards have no write protect capability, so do be careful of that. Also beware of the price, which ranges from $73 for the 32GB cards up to $276 for the 128GB model (compared to $215 for the 128GB non-Tough card). If you're on an expedition for National Geographic though, it's a no-brainer. The cards will be available in October.