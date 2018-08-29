Spotify's student Premium plan now includes Showtime

There are limits. You'll need to be attending a Title IV accredited college or university, and the terms have typically limited the plan to three renewals (or four total years) before you have to cough up the regular rate. This probably won't carry you through grad studies, folks. You can upgrade to the Showtime-equipped plan if you're already in the middle of a subscription, though. And however long the offer lasts, this is still supremely tempting if you're heading back to school and need both study music as well as something to watch during your downtime.