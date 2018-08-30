iPhone XS leaked image shows off larger display and gold finish

9to5Mac also has images of the new Apple Watch Series 4, which will likely be unveiled at the event as well. They show an edge-to-edge display and a new watch face that includes more information than those of current models. In images of the analog watch face, the Series 4 has eight complications -- four around the outside of the time and four around the watch hands. There's also a hole in between the modified side button and the Digital Crown, which 9to5Mac suspects is an additional microphone.

Those are all of the details for now, but luckily September 12th is just around the corner.

Image: 9to5Mac