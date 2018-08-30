'Dream Daddy' comic revisits the world of the popular dating sim

Fans of Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator now have a whole new way to experience the Dream Daddy universe as Oni Press is publishing a series of comic books based on the sim. From developer Game Grumps, Dream Daddy has players assume the role of a single dad who has moved to the town of Maple Bay with his daughter. He then meets and romances a number of other single dads in the town. The comic series will consist of five issues, each of which will focus on different Maple Bay dads, and the first issue is already available.
Digital versions of the issues will be available through Steam, Amazon Kindle, Google Play, Comixology, iTunes and iBooks. You can also grab a print version through the Oni Press online shop. The first issue focuses on Craig, the "fitness dad," and the next four issues will be released on September 26th, October 24th, November 21st and December 19th. The second issue will center on "goth dad" Damien and "bad dad" Robert while the third will feature "cool dad" Mat. The fourth in the series will focus on "rival dad" Brian and "cool youth minister dad" Joseph while the final issue will follow "teacher dad" Hugo.
"There are so many more stories we wanted to explore in the DDADDS universe," co-creator Vernon Shaw said in a statement. "And Oni is giving us this amazing new outlet to tell them. Hope everyone likes dad jokes!"