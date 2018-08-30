Show More Results
EA donates $1 million to support victims of the shooting in Jacksonville

It's also planning a tribute event on September 6th to support those affected.
As a part of its ongoing response to the shooting at a Madden Classic esports event on Sunday, EA has established a fund to support victims of the incident, including the families of Taylor Robertson and Elijah Clayton, the two competitors who were killed. The company kicked in $1 million and said it is "working" to set up a fund where others can contribute.

While news on that should be available soon, it set a date for a Jacksonville Tribute Livestream on September 6th, citing those in the community that have asked for a way to provide support and "show that this horrific event will not define us, but only serve to make our community stronger."

