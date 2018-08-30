Ford expands its GoRide medical transport service in Detroit

Earlier this year, Ford launched its GoRide service, which provides non-emergency transportation to patients who need a lift to their medical appointments. Initially, the service launched as a partner with Michigan's Beaumont Health network, and now it's also working with the Detroit Medical Center (DMC) and its eight hospitals and facilities.

"Helping patients with mobility issues or no access to transportation make it to their medical appointments on time and in a safe and comfortable manner is a key part of delivering on our DMC mission," DMC Chief Strategy Officer Joel Keiper said in a statement. "This collaboration with Ford GoRide is one example of how we work to address the needs of our community members and collaborate to provide beneficial solutions that improve the patient experience."