Libratone's new portable Zipp speakers come with Alexa

These days, there's no shortage of Alexa-enabled speakers, so companies have to differentiate through design and audio quality. One brand swimming in both is Libratone, which announced a new version of its Zipp and Zipp Mini speakers during IFA 2018. They offer up to 12 hours of battery life and connect over Bluetooth and WiFi -- including Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2 -- USB, and a 3.5mm mini-jack. Both ship with six microphones and, for the first time, support for Amazon's assistant, meaning you can request tunes and pizzas with your voice. Otherwise, you can control the speaker through the touch pad or companion mobile app.
The main draw of the speakers, though, is their slick Danish design. They come with colorful, textured tops that you can easily unzip and swap (hence the name). At the time of writing, these include frosty grey, cranberry red, pine green and other nifty shades. The Zipp 2 and Zipp 2 Mini also come with handles so you can easily hang them on your bedroom door or camping chair. The Zipp 2 and Zipp 2 Mini will be available this October for €299 and €279 respectively. If you have cash to burn, you can also buy up to 10 speakers and chain them together for superior sound.
