Nikon's D3500 is a compact DSLR for beginners

Additionally, the new D3500 sports an 11-point autofocus system, 100-25,600 ISO range and the ability to share images wirelessly via Nikon's SnapBridge feature. According to Nikon, it can also take approximately 1,550 shots on a single battery charge, while modes like Guide and Effects are there to make it easy for users to figure out how to work the camera and add Instagram-style filters to their pictures in real time, respectively. There's no 4K video, unfortunately (1080p at 60fps is what you get), but that's likely not something that will be a deal-breaker to aspiring photographers or videographers.

Unfortunately I wasn't allowed to take any sample images with the D3500, but in terms of ergonomics, the camera feels light on your hand yet not cheap. And those who are going to be interested in this camera will appreciate the easy-to-use-dials, which offer quick access to features such as Effects. I do wish it had a tilting LCD on the back, though I understand why Nikon would want to keep the cost down. Still, there's enough here to like -- as long as you remember this is DSLR for beginners.

The D3500 is expected to hit stores in September for $499.95 with an 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR AF-P DX Nikkor lens or, if you want to get some extra glass, $849.95 with a bundle that includes an 18-55mm f/3.5-

5.6G VR and an 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED AF-P DX Nikkor lenses.