The Sony Xperia XZ3 vs. the XZ2: What's changed?

If it feels like it hasn't been that long since Sony's last flagship phone, you're not wrong. It was only a hair over six months ago that we met the Xperia XZ2 at this year's Mobile World Congress. We liked it well enough, though the XZ2 still fell a bit shy of the competition in our review two months later. Today we're looking at the XZ3 and if you're thinking that there hasn't been enough time for major changes, you'd be somewhat right: This new handset still boasts a Snapdragon 845 and a 19-megapixel rear camera. But the screen did get bigger, and there are a few more notable upgrades if you dig in, including a better resolution and a larger battery. Check out the chart below for the full rundown versus the XZ2, and stay tuned for our review later this fall.