Show More Results
Catch all the latest news from IFA 2018 right here!

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Thomas White / Reuters
save
Save
share

Vandal renames NYC 'Jewtropolis' on Snapchat and other apps

A mapping software from Mapbox appears to have been compromised.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
36m ago in Politics
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Thomas White / Reuters

An instance of anti-semitic digital vandalism appears to be affecting platforms such as Snapchat, CitiBike, Jump Bike, Zillow and StreetEasy, with New York City showing up as "Jewtropolis" on their maps. Gizmodo reports that zooming in and out on Snapchat's Snap Map can make the city switch between New York City and "Jewtropolis," but that not all users of these platforms are seeing the vandalized name. The problem appears to be not with the platforms themselves but with Mapbox, a mapping software used by the companies.

Snapchat confirmed as much in a tweet. "Snap Map relies on third party mapping data which has unfortunately been subject to vandalism," the company said, adding that it was working with Mapbox to fix the problem.

"Snap Map, similar to other apps, relies on third-party mapping data from OpenStreetMap, which unfortunately has been vandalized," a Snap spokesperson told Engadget. "This defacement is deeply offensive and entirely contrary to our values, and we want to apologize to any members of our community who saw it. We are working with our partner Mapbox to fix this as quickly as possible."

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr