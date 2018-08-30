Wirecutter's best deals: Save $80 on a Fossil Q Explorist Android smartwatch

Street price: $255; deal price: $175

Down to $175, this is a solid deal for the Fossil Q Explorist in stainless steel with a leather band. While this isn't quite as low as we've seen some styles of this model, it's a good discount as this watch still sees the full price of $255 with some regularity. The smaller-faced Q Venture is similarly discounted when you clip a small 0n-page coupon.

The Fossil Q Explorist is the top pick in our guide to the best smartwatch for Android phones. Kevin Purdy wrote, "Out of a vast field of similar watches, we picked the Q Explorist and Q Venture because of their middle-of-the-road prices, wide availability, and variety of styles. These two models are flagships for the Fossil Group's collection of 14 style brands producing more than 300 planned smartwatches. This means that if you find a smartwatch from Diesel, Skagen, Tag Heuer, Kate Spade, Movado, or another Fossil-connected brand that fits your style better, you should feel free to buy it, because it will have roughly the same internal hardware as our picks."

Street price: $36; deal price: $28 w/ code TRIBIT28

The original street price of this affordable yet great sounding speaker was $33, but we saw it increase to $36 before dropping again in recent weeks. Now, when you apply code TRIBIT28 at checkout, you can get a great additional discount on the black color that drops the price to $28. That matches the lowest previous price we've posted. The discount code expires September 5.

The Tribit XSound Go is the budget pick in our guide to the best portable Bluetooth speaker. Brent Butterworth wrote, "If you want a great all-around portable Bluetooth speaker for about the cost of a tank of gas, the Tribit XSound Go is a terrific choice. Sonically, it's a step up from anything else we've heard in this price range, with clearer sound and more bass than most competitors can muster. It's easy to travel with, too: small enough to slip into a laptop bag or any suitcase. Plus, it's IPX7-rated, which means it's sufficiently waterproof to survive a half-hour dunking in 1 meter of water."

Street price: $100; deal price: $70

Available from Best Buy's eBay storefront, this headset is down to a new low price of $70 with free shipping from a street price of around $100. A new low price, this is also the first deal we've posted for this sought after wired headset. Available on sale right now for $80 from other retailers, we've noted consistent stock issues when discounted from other sellers.

The Jabra Evolve 40 is the top pick in our guide to the best USB headset for your computer. Ray Aguilera and Daniel Varghese wrote, "After putting in more than 50 hours of research and testing 17 different headsets, we've identified the Jabra Evolve 40 as our pick for the best USB headset for the office. It has the best sound quality—thanks to an excellent microphone and good headphones—of all the models we tested, and it's comfortable enough to wear for a full workday filled with long conference calls due to soft, well-padded earpieces that don't put pressure on your ears."

Street price: $55; deal price: $35 w/ code X5S2PJ8W

Use code X5S2PJ8W to drop the price of the Silver color of this recommended USB-C hub down to $35, an excellent price and one of the best we've seen overall for a USB-C hub with this selection of ports. This dock was $55 at the time of our testing and has since crept up to $60, so this is a substantial savings.

The Vava VA-UC006 USB-C Hub is the top USB-C hub pick in our guide to the best USB-C hubs and docks. Nick Guy wrote, "Vava's VA-UC006 USB-C Hub is the best way to add the widest array and greatest number of ports to your USB-C–based computer in a highly portable and durable package. It has all the right connections—three USB-A ports, USB-C power passthrough, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and microSD and SD card slots—to be handy on the go, or even to act as a semipermanent desk accessory. Nothing else comes close to offering the same combination of performance, design, and price."

