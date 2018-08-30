Xiaomi’s high-end Mix 3 joins the sliding camera craze

The exec hasn't shared any further info, but judging by the photo, this will be the first device in the Mix series to finally rid the chin thanks to the relocated front camera. In fact, there are two front cameras for some extra selfie fun, along with what appears to be a front-facing flash. Like the Find X, this Xiaomi device's earpiece also sits on the sliding camera module, and the audio appears to pass through the slit above the screen.

That's pretty much all we can tell from this photo; it's unclear whether the main camera(s) on the back is also part of the sliding module, nor do we know if the sliding mechanism is automatic or manual. We'll have to stay tuned for the October announcement to see what other tricks Xiaomi may have up its sleeve -- CEO Lei Jun added that he's aiming to go "large-scale retail" by end of that month.