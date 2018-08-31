Show More Results
Apple's iOS 12 beta is driving everyone crazy

We would if we could, Apple.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in Mobile
Apple promised a lot of bells and whistles with its iOS 12 update -- better performance, grouped notifications and the coveted Pixar-like Memojis, for example -- but its pre-launch spiel never mentioned the surprise feature everyone on the public beta is talking about today. Thanks to, presumably, a bug, iPhones are showing update notifications every time you unlock your phone, without an option to actually install the update.

It's not the end of the world, of course -- a quick tap on "close" and the notification disappears -- but it sure is annoying, and doesn't really fill anyone with great hopes for a smooth roll out when the update becomes available generally.

