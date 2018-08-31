Huawei will unveil the Mate 20 on October 16

We've already caught wind of the Mate 20, with reports indicating the phone will feature a 6.3-inch screen with a smaller notch than phones currently on the market. It'll also purportedly have a large 4,200 mAh battery and three cameras on its back, perhaps similar to the P20 Pro.

In the past, the Mate flagships have been Huawei's offering to US customers -- a way to bring the technology of the P series to America. But given the company's troubles with the States this year, it's hard to tell whether the Mate 20 will be headed here. Yu himself didn't reveal much more, except to talk about how well the P20 series has performed and unveil new color gradient and leather finishes for that handset. Guess we'll just have to wait till October 16 to find out.

Follow all the latest news from IFA 2018 here!